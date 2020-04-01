Pahoa High and Intermediate distributes laptops to students who need them

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pahoa High and Intermediate School on Hawaii island is distributing laptops to its students who need one. S
So far, the public school has handed out roughly 200 Google Chromebooks during three drive-thru events.
Online learning started this week and staff say teachers and students are adapting to the changes.
Students signed a release form to borrow the laptop and staff members say it was important to get the technology out as soon as possible.
“There’s been a great team effort at the school to support each other in adapting to this and that’s one thing I find very remarkable,” said Arjuna Mcgown, Pahoa’s computer network technician.
The teachers have been developing curriculum through Google classroom or other online platforms.
The school cannot provide internet service which is sometimes spotty in Pahoa. Despite those challenges, Mcgowen says both teachers and students are adapting.
“It was a very sudden shift for teachers to have to come up with only online stuff so we are supplementing that with hard copy worksheets and enrichment activities,” he said.
Mcgowen says 100% of Pahoa’s 650 students qualify for free- or reduced-cost lunch and as a school community, they’ve had to be more nimble because of recent lava disasters.
“The students need it (laptops) now. Having that flexibility really means doing what we need to do to get it into their hands.” he said.
