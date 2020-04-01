Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — The state of Hawaii is reporting its first death of an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus. The state Department of Health says the individual was an older male resident of Oahu. He had been hospitalized recently with multiple medical issues but it's not clear what his cause of death was. He did test positive for the disease and had been exposed to someone who had tested positive. Altogether 224 people in Hawaii have tested positive for the disease, including 20 new cases Tuesday. Thirteen people have required hospitalization. Wyoming is now the only state in the nation that has not recorded a death from the disease.