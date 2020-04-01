Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii reports 1st death of person with positive virus test
HONOLULU (AP) — The state of Hawaii is reporting its first death of an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus. The state Department of Health says the individual was an older male resident of Oahu. He had been hospitalized recently with multiple medical issues but it's not clear what his cause of death was. He did test positive for the disease and had been exposed to someone who had tested positive. Altogether 224 people in Hawaii have tested positive for the disease, including 20 new cases Tuesday. Thirteen people have required hospitalization. Wyoming is now the only state in the nation that has not recorded a death from the disease.
MISSING PLUMBER-DEATH DECLARATION
Missing Hawaii plumber's wife asks court to declare him dead
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The wife of a Hawaii man who vanished more than five years ago has filed a civil court petition requesting that her husband be declared dead. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported an attorney filed the petition in Hilo Circuit Court March 13 on behalf of Marylou Meek, the wife of Jeffrey Everett Meek. The 44-year-old plumber went missing on the Big Island in November 2014. The petition says Marylou Meek now lives in California and needs a judicial determination to obtain a death certificate that will allow her to receive Social Security survivor benefits and settle her husband's affairs.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-TELESCOPES
Hawaii mountain telescopes close in response to virus order
HONOLULU (AP) — Observatories on Hawaii's tallest mountain have shut down operations in response to the governor's stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the shutdown of telescope operations on Mauna Kea is expected to affect more than 500 technicians, astronomers, instrument scientists, engineers, and support staff who work at the Big Island summit and at observatory bases below. Democratic Gov. David Ige signed a proclamation ordering state residents to stay home from March 25 through April 30. Workers deemed essential were exempted. The director of Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope says some scientific discoveries are likely to be lost.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii governor orders quarantine for travel between islands
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige is further tightening travel restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus by ordering people moving between islands to adhere to a 14-day self-quarantine. The order takes effect at midnight on Wednesday. It won't apply to essential workers like health care workers traveling to other islands. The order comes a week after the governor ordered everyone arriving in the state from other states or overseas to follow the same two-week quarantine. He's also ordered everyone in the state to stay at home for the next month.
HAWAII-DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Hawaii Democrats to count presidential primary votes May 23
HONOLULU (AP) — The Democratic Party of Hawaii says it will count ballots cast in its party-run presidential primary on May 23. The party had originally planned to tabulate votes this Saturday after collecting thousands of mailed-in ballots and holding same-day walk-in voting at 21 sites across the state. But it had to change plans after Gov. David Ige last week issued a statewide stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus. To accommodate those who planned to vote in person this weekend to cast ballots, the party decided to send an extra round of mailed ballots.
BATTERY STORAGE PROPOSAL
Hawaiian Electric proposes battery storage project on Maui
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaiian Electric has proposed the construction of a battery storage system on Maui that will lead to the closure of a power plant there. The Maui News reported the utility proposed a 40 megawatt storage system at its Waena power station in Pulehu. The project would replace the Kahului Power Plant at Kahului Harbor on Maui. Hawaiian Electric submitted the storage project plan as part of a request for proposals issued by the state Public Utilities Commission in August for 295 gigawatt hours of renewable energy and 58 gigawatt hours of power storage. The commission's decision is expected in May.