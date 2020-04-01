Kauai police arrest visitor accused of violating state’s mandatory quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police arrested a Florida man Tuesday for violating the state’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine for all incoming visitors and residents.
Authorities identified the man as 62-year-old Dwight Anthony Tucker, of Tampa.
They said he arrived Monday on Kauai and checked in at the ISO Hotel in Kapaa. He was supposed to remain in his hotel room, not even leaving to get food. But instead, police stopped him in Hanalei.
He was arrested for disregarding the mandatory quarantine rules and subsequently posted $100 bail. His court date is set for May 27.
It’s the first known arrest linked to the mandatory quarantine.
Police on multiple islands have also sought to enforce the stay-at-home order, largely by issuing citations.
Kauai police said they’ve also issued eight citations to people who allegedly violated Kauai’s nighttime curfew.
On Tuesday, Police Chief Susan Ballard said Honolulu officers have issued at at least 1,500 warnings to people for violating the stay-at-home order along with 180 citations. At least nine people have also been arrested.
The majority of citations and arrests included other violations.
This story will be updated.
