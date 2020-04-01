Here’s what you need to know about the state’s emergency orders on evictions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve been laid off or lost hours and now you’re struggling to pay your rent or mortgage, there’s help available to you.
In emergency proclamations issued in March, the governor put a moratorium on evictions for failure to pay rent. There are also protections for homeowners who can’t pay their mortgage.
Do I still have to pay rent?
Yes, you’re still legally obligated to pay rent.
But what I can’t afford rent?
Inform the landlord that you can’t cover rent and explain why. Renters should try to work with landlords to see if they can agree on delayed or partial payment options.
Can a landlord evict me if I can’t pay rent?
No, the emergency orders essentially say that for now until at least April 30, you can’t be evicted for non-payment of rent.
Can a landlord tell a renter to vacate the property if they’re up to date on rent?
No, as long as the emergency orders are in effect, a landlord can’t terminate a tenancy.
What if I was facing eviction proceedings before the orders were issued?
In that case, those proceedings are still valid. However, the state Sheriffs Division has said they have put a halt to all of their efforts on evictions.
Can a landlord raise my rent?
No, as long as the emergency order is in effect, your rent can’t be raised.
What if my rental is subject to a federal housing program?
In this case, property owners are prohibited for filing for eviction or charging any fees for unpaid rent through July 26.
Properties that fall in this category are all those with federally-guaranteed loans or participating in federal housing programs (such as Section 8).
About 60% of loans in the US are federally-guaranteed.
For more questions and answers on the landlord-tenant code in Hawaii, click here.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz’s office has put together a list of online resources that includes help for homeowners who are unable to pay their mortgages. Click here to access that guide.
Assistance includes a delay in payments for homeowners with a federally-backed mortgage.
“Lots of Hawaii residents are struggling to make their mortgage or their rent, and these programs can help tens of thousands of people who need it,” said Schatz.
“Please call either your mortgage servicer, your landlord, or a housing counselor to see if you are eligible for either forbearance or protections against being evicted.”
Schatz adds that more than 60% of all mortgages in Hawaii are backed by the federal government.
