HFD temporarily closes Kalihi Uka station after firefighters test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department temporarily closed the Kalihi Uka fire station on Tuesday after a second firefighter tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson for the department said.
The fire station was first put on notice last week after a male firefighter who works at the station tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson said the firefighter was in self-quarantine, and Fire Capt. Jeff Roache said that the firefighter had been on personal leave when he contracted the virus ― and that “no other personnel have been exposed."
But a second firefighter who works out of the station was confirmed positive this week, and the department was forced to temporarily close the station for cleaning and disinfecting.
The station was to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. All personnel from the fire station have been directed to stay home and self-monitor until advised otherwise. A spokesperson for the firefighters’ union says the second firefighter who tested positive worked a different shift than the first.
Fire department officials say overnight emergency calls will hand covered by the other two fire stations in Kalihi.
This story will be updated.
