Here’s how the mandatory quarantine for inter-island travelers will work

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s mandatory quarantine for inter-island travelers takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
It’s similar to the 14-day quarantine for all travelers from mainland and international destinations. But the state stressed Tuesday that those carrying out essential functions are exempt.
Essential activities include getting medical care — or delivering it.
Those who must travel will have to fill out an Interisland Declaration Form, providing their name, address, telephone number, destination and purpose of travel.
Travelers are also asked to wear protective gear, including masks, and follow social distancing guidelines.
Those who aren’t performing essential functions, must go into quarantine immediately after arriving.
But those who are performing essential functions also have restrictions; they’re not allowed to visit any public spaces or visit friends. Instead, they’re asked to stay at a residence or their lodging.
Once they’ve returned to their home island, they must adhere to the state’s stay-at-home order. Violators of the quarantine face a $5,000 fine and even jail time.
