Forecast: Winds ease with spotty showers likely

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The light winds will lead to daytime heating and with the ample moisture, result in some scattered afternoon showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm, especially over the interior and lee areas of the smaller islands.The light trade winds will be becoming southeast by Thursday, then light south and southeast on Friday, continuing into the weekend as a front approaches the islands from the west. Expect the weather to become more unstable over the weekend as the front gets support from an upper level low forecast to settle in northwest of the islands.