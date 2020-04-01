Forecast: Winds ease with spotty showers likely

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The light winds will lead to daytime heating and with the ample moisture, result in some scattered afternoon showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm, especially over the interior and lee areas of the smaller islands.The light trade winds will be becoming southeast by Thursday, then light south and southeast on Friday, continuing into the weekend as a front approaches the islands from the west. Expect the weather to become more unstable over the weekend as the front gets support from an upper level low forecast to settle in northwest of the islands.
Surf along east facing shores may trend up by Wednesday as a moderate background easterly swell fills in. A gradual downward trend is expected Friday through the weekend. A small, long-period south-southeast swell is expected to fill in tonight through Wednesday, leading to a bump in surf along exposed southern shores, mainly for southeast Big Island, Oahu, and Kauai. For the upcoming weekend, surf along north and west facing shores is forecast to trend up as a moderate, medium period north- northwest swell builds down the island chain.
