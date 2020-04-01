Despite shutdown, businesses are hiring. Here’s how to find those with ‘help wanted’ signs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Even during these historic times with an unprecedented number of layoffs, there are companies that are hiring.
One of the biggest needs, security guards.
“I don’t know of a single security company that was fully staffed when this started. So they still have positions to fill,” said Beth Busch, the Executive Director of Workforce Hawaii, the group that puts on annual job fairs.
Busch said the one scheduled for May at the Blaisdell Center has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Last year, more than 2,000 attended that event with 300 booths for companies and government agencies.
This year, Busch is hoping to launch an upgrade to the Workforce Hawaii app making it interactive so that those looking for work can move virtually through the center. If the unemployed worker finds a booth they’re interested in, they can click on it for more information.
March unemployment filings have likely exceeded 120,000 with restaurants, retailers and businesses associated with the tourism industry shuttered.
Busch said that is another reason security agencies are especially in need right now.
Thieves are taking advantage of businesses that are closed, breaking in when there are fewer potential witnesses around.
Others hiring include grocery stores that are trying to restock empty shelves, some restaurants that are trying to expand delivery services, warehouse workers as more consumers are making purchases online, and cleaning companies to disinfect.
Of course, health care facilities are always in need especially during the pandemic.
Scott Murakami, Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says there are also programs that reimburse businesses to provide on the job training to speed up the hiring process.
"Hire somebody and train them for the first few days or a week that you have them on probation, we’ll offset that cost for you and then you can get them to work immediately,” Murakami said that’s part of their RUDDER program, which stands for Reducing Unemployment Disruption & Driving Economic Regeneration, and there is a long list of open positions on the state’s website.
