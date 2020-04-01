A closer look at how the state’s coronavirus zip code maps work

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An explanation Tuesday on that map released by the department of health showing cases by zip code.
The state health department says the maps show where people live not where they got the virus.
"This is the residence of the individual not necessarily where the individual was exposed or where there's community spread. In fact, it's probably very likely that individuals were exposed outside of their home somewhere else," said Bruce Anderson, Director of Hawaii State Department of Health.
"No one should assume that because they don't live in a census track where there's been a case that they are not possibly going to be exposed," he added.
There are no cases on Molokai and Lanai.
