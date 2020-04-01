Battleship Missouri offers Hawaii students free virtual tour

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An up-close look at a World War II battleship is just a Skype call away.
The famous Battleship Missouri, located at Pearl Harbor, is closed to visitors right now amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But Hawaii students can still get a virtual tour of the “Mighty Mo” through Skype.
The memorial has been offering these one-hour, live video tours since 2009. The program, called “Skype in the Classroom” has helped students across the world get an in depth look at the ship.
Now, it’s encouraging Hawaii schools to sign up for the free, interactive session.
Students can learn about the history of the battleship, its service in World War II and even participate in a question and answer session.
Classes are available from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Hawaii Standard Time.
In order to take part in the virtual field trip, schools will need a Skype account, which can be created for free on the Skype website, a web-enabled camera, speakers and computer with reliable internet and YouTube access.
To schedule a free experience or to learn more, email Neil Yamamoto at neily@ussmissouri.org.
