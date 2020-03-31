Hawaii reports first coronavirus-related death as total number of cases grows to 224

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting its first coronavirus-related death as the number of cases in Hawaii grows to 224.
The Health Department reported the death in its daily case count update on its website, but did not offer any additional details. The governor and mayor are both planning news conferences for this afternoon.
Meanwhile, at least 13 people with the virus are hospitalized in Hawaii.
Here’s the county-by-county breakdown of the 20 new cases reported Tuesday:
- Oahu: 157 (18 new)
- Maui: 25 (0 new)
- Big Island: 15 (0 new)
- Kauai: 12 (0 new)
- Pending: 13 (2 new)
- Diagnosed out of state: 2 (0 new)
The news come as the state plans to expand a mandatory, 14-day quarantine order to include inter-island travelers and as Hawaii remains under a sweeping stay-at-home order.
State Health Director Bruce Anderson has said Hawaii is seeing “localized” community transmission of coronavirus. And a new map released by the department Monday night sheds new light on where cases are centered.
“We are concerned about the increase (in cases),” Anderson said. “This is the time to take these measures on mitigation very seriously. Don’t let down your guard.”
Meanwhile, at least 58 people have been “released from isolation." That means it’s been three days since they’ve exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
And there have been about 8,700 tests conducted statewide.
