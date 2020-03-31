Researchers need your help tracking the movement of coronavirus in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii researchers are asking for the public’s help as they try to map out hotspots and track the movement of COVID-19 in Hawaii.
A new online questionnaire was developed by the University of Hawaii's National Disaster Preparedness Training Center.
The anonymous survey is for everyone, including healthy residents and visitors.
The questionnaire, which should take 5 to 10 minutes to complete, collects data for researchers and health professionals.
Contract tracing is used to understand how a disease is spreading.
Researchers try to figure out who a sick person caught the illness from, and also who they've been in contact with while infectious.
“Traditionally, this is done by health researchers based on confirmed cases, but because of the shortage of testing and how quickly this disease is spreading, we have developed a questionnaire with which we can ask the community to participate,” said Karl Kim, executive director of the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center.
Kim said in just two days, more than 2,000 responses have been submitted.
All of the information will be kept confidential in a secure database, according to organizers.
Kim said the survey may have to be done in waves due to the evolving outbreak.
Project leaders are reaching out to try and coordinate with other groups that have launched similar efforts.
To participate in the survey, click here.
