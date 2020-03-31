To pass the time, these kids ditched their phones and produced a play

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At a home in Makakilo, the backyard is the back drop for a puppet production put on by three siblings and teacher Zen Bishop, their “hanai” grandmother.
"We could sit in the house and be miserable, or we could be out here doing what humans do best which is being creative and resilient," she said.
Bishop teaches special education at Holomua Elementary. She’s keeping the youngsters busy by helping them perform their own version of “Jack and the Beanstalk.”
"It was really the highlight of our day, getting to put together a script and making puppets. It was really fun," said Isaiah Jones Timson.
The 16-year-old and his two young sisters, Anuhea and Angelrea, built the set and simple hand puppets from scratch. They also wrote a script based on the book "Fee, Fi, Fo, Grow!"
"We used some paper and paste and the kids' imagination," Bishop said.
She worked reading, writing, math, language arts, performance and music into the project based lesson.
"Every day we would work two to three hours," Anuhea said.
The kids are having a blast.
"You don't just have to stay inside and on your phone on electricity. You can always go outside and play, play with puppets, play with shows," Angelrea said.
Bishop found the magic formula that takes their minds off the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We wanted to put out something that is positive, something to feel good in these rough times," Bishop said.
They call their puppet troupe Backyard Productions.
When they feel they’ve got their performance down they’ll record the puppet play and post it on the internet so other kids can see that staying at home can be a lot of fun.
