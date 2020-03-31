Maui’s mayor: Surfing or paddling is fine. Lounging on the beach is not

Waikiki was all but deserted last week as the state's stay-at-home order took effect. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | March 31, 2020 at 9:44 AM HST - Updated March 31 at 9:44 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s mayor is clarifying the county’s stay-at-home order, telling residents that exercise at the beach or in the ocean is fine — but lounging on the sand is not.

In a news release, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said that “essential activities” include exercise — as long as you maintain social distance.

“This includes swimming, surfing, single-person paddling canoe and stand-up paddle board as well as fishing and spearfishing for food,” Victorino said.

But sunbathing is a no-no.

“I know many of us enjoy meditating or reading a book on the beach, but these can be done from home to limit our contact with others,” Victorino said.

