Maui’s mayor: Surfing or paddling is fine. Lounging on the beach is not

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s mayor is clarifying the county’s stay-at-home order, telling residents that exercise at the beach or in the ocean is fine — but lounging on the sand is not.
In a news release, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said that “essential activities” include exercise — as long as you maintain social distance.
“This includes swimming, surfing, single-person paddling canoe and stand-up paddle board as well as fishing and spearfishing for food,” Victorino said.
But sunbathing is a no-no.
“I know many of us enjoy meditating or reading a book on the beach, but these can be done from home to limit our contact with others,” Victorino said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.