Local distillery needs help with supplies to keep making sanitizer for first responders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the east side of Oahu, the Ko‘olau Distillery specializes in spirits ― and for the past couple of weeks, workers have been tinkering with a new recipe to keep spirits high.
The distillery, well known for being the makers of Old Pali Road Whiskey, has made the decision to shift production to begin supplying hand sanitizer for critical services.
Eric Dill, the company’s chief executive officer and a retired military servicemember, says he didn’t think twice about it.
“We realize there was a need," said Dill. “We realize that we have the capacity and the capability to fill that need to a certain degree.”
The distillery has the capability to legally distill alcohol and will shift production towards producing the base for hand sanitizer ― which will then be provided free of charge to first responders, health workers, and essential civil service personnel.
But in order to keep production up, the company says they are in desperate need of a number of items, including:
- Spray bottles (preferably the 2-ounce or 4-ounce variety)
- Food-grade Glycol or food-grade Glycerin
- Hydrogen Peroxide
The company is also conducting a fundraiser to help them purchase the supplies, which let them continue to produce sanitizer for essential workers.
