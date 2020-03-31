LIVE: Caldwell calls on president to stop all non-essential travel to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is calling on the president to stop all non-essential travel to Hawaii following Hawaii’s first coronavirus-related death.
Caldwell said Tuesday that the patient was an Oahu resident.
“COVID-19 is not a death sentence. Many people recover,” Caldwell said, at a news conference Tuesday. “But it needs to be taken seriously.”
Caldwell said he plans to send a letter to President Trump to push for a halt of all non-essential travel to the islands. Neighbor Island mayors have supported the move and the governor is reviewing the request, Caldwell said.
The request comes amid growing concern about the spread of coronavirus in the islands. The state is now reporting 224 cases across the islands. Of those, 157 are on Oahu.
The state has instituted a mandatory, 14-day quarantine for all incoming visitors and returning residents.
Under the order, visitor arrivals to Hawaii have slowed to a trickle. But some people are still coming. The Hawaii Tourism Authority said 121 visitors arrived in the islands on Monday.
That compares to about 30,000 people a day at the same time last year.
Caldwell said while there aren’t many visitors coming, those coming still present a challenge. He said three people arrived last week who needed space at a homeless shelter. They’ve been placed in quarantine.
He also said a family of four arrived without a hotel reservation.
Other announcements made Tuesday:
- All private golf courses are now closed to the public.
- The city’s closure of bars, clubs and dine-in services at restaurants extends through April 30.
- A new “holiday schedule” for the city bus takes effect Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Police Chief Susan Ballard said two officers have tested positive for coronavirus and two others are awaiting results.
Officers have also issued at least 1,500 warnings to those not complying with stay-at-home orders. There have also been at least nine arrests and 180 citations.
