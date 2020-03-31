Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-TELESCOPES
Hawaii mountain telescopes close in response to virus order
HONOLULU (AP) — Observatories on Hawaii's tallest mountain have shut down operations in response to the governor's stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the shutdown of telescope operations on Mauna Kea is expected to affect more than 500 technicians, astronomers, instrument scientists, engineers, and support staff who work at the Big Island summit and at observatory bases below. Democratic Gov. David Ige signed a proclamation ordering state residents to stay home from March 25 through April 30. Workers deemed essential were exempted. The director of Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope says some scientific discoveries are likely to be lost.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii governor orders quarantine for travel between islands
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige is further tightening travel restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus by ordering people moving between islands to adhere to a 14-day self-quarantine. The order takes effect at midnight on Wednesday. It won't apply to essential workers like health care workers traveling to other islands. The order comes a week after the governor ordered everyone arriving in the state from other states or overseas to follow the same two-week quarantine. He's also ordered everyone in the state to stay at home for the next month.
HAWAII-DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Hawaii Democrats to count presidential primary votes May 23
HONOLULU (AP) — The Democratic Party of Hawaii says it will count ballots cast in its party-run presidential primary on May 23. The party had originally planned to tabulate votes this Saturday after collecting thousands of mailed-in ballots and holding same-day walk-in voting at 21 sites across the state. But it had to change plans after Gov. David Ige last week issued a statewide stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus. To accommodate those who planned to vote in person this weekend to cast ballots, the party decided to send an extra round of mailed ballots.
BATTERY STORAGE PROPOSAL
Hawaiian Electric proposes battery storage project on Maui
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaiian Electric has proposed the construction of a battery storage system on Maui that will lead to the closure of a power plant there. The Maui News reported the utility proposed a 40 megawatt storage system at its Waena power station in Pulehu. The project would replace the Kahului Power Plant at Kahului Harbor on Maui. Hawaiian Electric submitted the storage project plan as part of a request for proposals issued by the state Public Utilities Commission in August for 295 gigawatt hours of renewable energy and 58 gigawatt hours of power storage. The commission's decision is expected in May.
VIRUS OUTBREAK HAWAII-TOURISM
Hawaii tourism grinds to halt as virus restrictions tighten
HONOLULU (AP) — Like many cities across the world, Honolulu came to an eerie standstill this weekend as the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the islands. But Hawaii officials went beyond the standard stay-at-home orders and effectively flipped the switch on the state’s tourism-fueled economic engine in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. As of Thursday, anyone arriving in Hawaii must undergo a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. The unprecedented move dramatically reduced the number of people on beaches, in city parks and on country roads where many people rely on tourism to pay for the high cost of living in Hawaii.
TARO PATCH DESTROYED
Kauai police seek man accused of destroying taro patch
WAINIHA, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii say an unidentified man took a backhoe to a taro patch in northern Kauai, damaging a local food supply and attached water line affecting water service in the region. The Garden Island reported that the Kauai Police Department has yet to find the man accused of property damage in Wainiha this week. Police say no citations or arrests have been made yet. Water service has since been restored to affected residents. Property manager Kaimi Hermosura says some of the sweet potatoes, coconuts and bananas on the land were also destroyed. Hermosura says members of the community often harvest from the land.