Police publish FAQ on stay-at-home order after 911 dispatchers are swamped with questions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai emergency dispatchers are getting swamped by people calling 911 for clarification on ongoing stay-at-home orders and the county’s nighttime curfew.
The message to residents: Please stop doing that.
“We appreciate the public’s desire to follow the law," said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck, in a news release.
“However, each call requesting clarification on the orders places a significant strain on our dispatch center to answer 911 and non-emergency public safety calls."
Kauai police have published an FAQ. You can review it by clicking here.
