Police publish FAQ on stay-at-home order after 911 dispatchers are swamped with questions
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami speaks at a recent news conference. (Source: Kauai County)
By HNN Staff | March 31, 2020 at 10:36 AM HST - Updated March 31 at 10:39 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai emergency dispatchers are getting swamped by people calling 911 for clarification on ongoing stay-at-home orders and the county’s nighttime curfew.

The message to residents: Please stop doing that.

“We appreciate the public’s desire to follow the law," said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck, in a news release.

“However, each call requesting clarification on the orders places a significant strain on our dispatch center to answer 911 and non-emergency public safety calls."

Kauai police have published an FAQ. You can review it by clicking here.

