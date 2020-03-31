Kauai chef launches virtual marketplace to connect farmers to consumers

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kauai chef Matthew Oliver is hoping to make it easier to get fresh, local produce in the hands of consumers on the Garden Isle.
He launched a virtual marketplace called ‘Try Eat Hawaii.’
It directly connecting consumers with Kauai farmers who can upload information about their available inventory.
“They have nowhere to sell it. They don’t know what to do,” Oliver said. “This time when, farmers’ market are not an option, this is the option. This is your virtual farmers market.”
Some farmer’s markets are closed due to the statewide stay-at-home order.
The free service is only available on Kauai, but Oliver hopes to expand statewide.
The virtual marketplace is available here.
