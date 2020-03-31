‘Grab-and-Go’ meals are coming to more Hawaii public schools

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -More schools will hand out grab-and-go meals, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.
46 public schools statewide will serve breakfast and lunch to children 18 years old or younger by Wednesday, April 1. Prior to this, only 38 campuses were serving meals.
Maui’s Lokelani Intermediate School was scheduled to begin distribution Monday, but a power outage forced officials to cancel. Instead, the school will start service Wednesday, the DOE said.
According to education officials, nearly 16,000 breakfasts and 30,000 lunches were served in its first week.
That did not include the Kuhio Day holiday.
Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch will be served between 11:30 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday, according to the state.
Children must be at the site to receive meals.
The DOE says more locations are being planned.
