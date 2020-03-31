During coronavirus pandemic, volunteers come together to serve Hawaii’s at-risk populations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the chaos and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, stories are emerging of people coming together to help Hawaii’s most vulnerable populations, including kupuna.
Volunteers at University of Hawaii-West Oahu are preparing meals for kupuna stuck in their homes and other communities in need. It’s all part of Malama Meals, a program in coordination with the City and County of Honolulu dedicated to providing food security to at-risk communities.
“We are really moving forward and ramping up,” said Ahmad Ramadan, of Malama Meals. “We plan to service anyone we can, anybody we can help.”
Aloha Venues, Aloha Beer Company, Da Spot Healthfoods and Bluewater Shrimp are also pitching in to provide food and labor during this time of need.
Ramadan said it started with volunteers serving up 1,500 meals a day about 10 days ago. Now, that number has grown to roughly 5,000 meals a day.
“We see everybody on our islands as our ohana, and to provide our aloha to everybody, we thought this would be the best way to do it,” Ramadan said.
Volunteers help with delivery of meals to groups of kupuna, food truck service to public housing and homeless communities, self-service catering to various facilities, curbside pickup, and delivery to public service and medical communities.
Anyone who is able to help or has further questions should visit Malama Meals’ website or call (808) 943-MEAL.
