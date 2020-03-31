In bid to stop spread of virus, Queen’s hospitals will no longer allow most visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Tuesday, all four Queen’s Health Systems hospitals and all of their clinics statewide will stop allowing visitors.
Exceptions are being made for obstetrics and pediatrics, end-of-life care and patients with an appointment at a clinic who are accompanied by a caregiver.
The systems’ four hospitals are the Queen’s Medical Center, Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, North Hawaii Community Hospital and Molokai General Hospital.
“We are taking extra precautions to reduce the risk of the spread of the disease,” Queen’s said, in a notice.
People are instead being encouraged to call or video chat with their loved ones.
