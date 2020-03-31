Apartments evacuated, roads closed in McCully as police investigate suspicious package

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have closed several roads in the Date Street area of McCully as they investigate a suspicious package that was found on Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the scene around 7:20 a.m.
Authorities said nearby apartments have also been evacuated.
Lanes have been blocked off, including a stretch of Date Street, between Kapiolani Boulevard and Hausten Street.
No further details have been provided at this time.
This story will be updated.
