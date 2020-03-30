Visitor arrivals to Hawaii reduced to a trickle, but some are still coming

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitor arrivals to Hawaii continue to decline to a mere trickle, but they haven’t stopped entirely.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority says 167 visitors arrived in the islands Sunday.
Of those, 144 came to Oahu, while 11 traveled to Maui and 12 flew to the Big Island.
Last year at this time, Hawaii was seeing about 30,000 arrivals daily.
Meanwhile, 325 returning residents came in Sunday. The rest of the 826 arrivals to Hawaii airports on Sunday were flight crew members, “intended” residents, and those in transit.
The state has instituted a mandatory, 14-day quarantine for all incoming visitors and returning residents. Those under quarantine are only allowed to leave for medical care or to go to the airport.
As the quarantine went into effect, the governor asked visitors to pick another time to visit the islands.
