TSA screening officer at Honolulu’s airport tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Transportation Security Administration screening officer who works at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, TSA confirmed on Monday.
The employee is reported to be at home resting.
A spokeswoman for TSA said the employee last worked on Monday, March 16 during the evening shift at security checkpoint 1. The employee was not symptomatic at the time.
Other TSA employees who worked at the same time and may have come in contact during the past 14 days have been alerted.
The TSA urges anyone who believes they may have come in contact with the officer diagnosed with the coronavirus to reach out to a health professional.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.