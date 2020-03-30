TSA screening officer at Honolulu’s airport tests positive for COVID-19

TSA screening officer at Honolulu’s airport tests positive for COVID-19
File photo of a security line at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | March 30, 2020 at 7:52 AM HST - Updated March 30 at 7:52 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Transportation Security Administration screening officer who works at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, TSA confirmed on Monday.

The employee is reported to be at home resting.

A spokeswoman for TSA said the employee last worked on Monday, March 16 during the evening shift at security checkpoint 1. The employee was not symptomatic at the time.

Other TSA employees who worked at the same time and may have come in contact during the past 14 days have been alerted.

The TSA urges anyone who believes they may have come in contact with the officer diagnosed with the coronavirus to reach out to a health professional.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.