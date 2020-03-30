Power outage cancels grab-and-go meal service at Maui school for the day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Grab-and-go meal service at Lokelani Intermediate School on Maui is canceled Monday due to a power outage, the state Department of Education said.
The school plans to start service on Tuesday, the DOE added.
Lokelani Intermediate is among 38 grab-and-go sites statewide providing free breakfast and lunch to students.
The DOE said during the first week, nearly 16,000 breakfasts and 30,000 lunches were served.
That did not include the Kuhio Day holiday.
An additional eight school sites across the state will be starting meal distribution this week.
Children must be at the site to receive meals.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.