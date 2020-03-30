NCAA grants year of eligibility to spring sport athletes due to coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spring sport athletes who were unable to compete during the 2019-2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic have been officially granted an eligibility extension, the NCAA announced on Monday.
The decision, which applies to athletes in sports like men’s volleyball, baseball and softball, effectively extends each individual’s eligibility by one year. The decision applies to underclassmen as well as to seniors.
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
Winter sports were not included in the decision, and athletes in sports like basketball will not be eligible for another year of competition.
A spokesperson for the University of Hawaii says the school is aware of the ruling and will be providing a statement shortly.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.