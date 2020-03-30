More showers for Hawaii Island and pop up showers across the state

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - There have been a few flood alerts posted earlier today briefly on Hawaii Island and Oahu. Another round of thunderstorms for Hawaii Island may be possible on Wednesdays.
Our trade winds will decrease by Wednesday. Showers will increase Wednesday, mainly over windward areas, switching focus to interior and upslope areas in the afternoons by the end of the week. A weak disturbance approaching from the northwest will increase instability across the region, and a slight chance of thunderstorms exists Tuesday night through Wednesday. Kauai received a lot of rain last weekend, and additional rain there could lead to minor flooding. A Flash Flood Watch may be needed for that island and this could be issued Tuesday if conditions warrant.
Let’s talk surf... Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up Tuesday through Wednesday as a small, medium-period northwest swell builds down the island chain. A moderate, north-northwest swell will remain a possibility Friday night through Saturday.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
