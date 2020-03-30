More showers for Hawaii Island and pop up showers across the state

Our trade winds will decrease by Wednesday. Showers will increase Wednesday, mainly over windward areas, switching focus to interior and upslope areas in the afternoons by the end of the week. A weak disturbance approaching from the northwest will increase instability across the region, and a slight chance of thunderstorms exists Tuesday night through Wednesday. Kauai received a lot of rain last weekend, and additional rain there could lead to minor flooding. A Flash Flood Watch may be needed for that island and this could be issued Tuesday if conditions warrant.