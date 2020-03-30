Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation partners with community to supply 1,000 meals a day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota, has teamed up with a host of local community organizations to keep keiki fed amidst the unprecedented closures of schools across Oahu.
Free breakfasts and lunches will be available for pick up beginning Monday, March 30 at Kauluwela and Palolo Elementary Schools in an effort to provide meals to students while schools are shut down due to COVID-19.
A total of 1,000 meals – 300 breakfasts and 300 lunches at Kauluwela and 200 breakfasts and 200 lunches at Palolo – will be distributed daily.
Public school students 18 years old and under can pick up breakfast from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Kauluwela and Palolo Elementary Schools.
Meals will be prepared and will be placed on tables outside the Kauluwela Elementary administration building and the Palolo Elementary cafeteria for students to pick up to avoid physical contact between volunteers and students.
The meals will be prepared by ABC Stores for Kauluwela and Bamboo Catering for Palolo.
Volunteers with the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders and others will distribute meals with guidance from the DOE to ensure proper handling and safety.
This initiative is a joint effort by the Island Insurance Foundation, Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation, ABC Stores, and Bamboo Catering, and is led by Keith Amemiya.
School meal distribution will continue every weekday, excluding Good Friday, until at least April 30.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.