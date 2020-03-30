Light trade wind weather for most of the state; sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We've got trade winds today, light/moderate for most of the state except Maui County which will see normal trades at 10-20mph. The drying trend today will be short-lived, with windward showers likely increasing again on Tuesday and Wednesday. An approaching front will bring light winds Thursday and Friday, allowing showers to develop over interior and upslope areas in the afternoons.