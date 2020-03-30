Kids stuck at home? Let’s learn about the weather together!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Need something fun to do with your keiki during this extended time at home?
Starting on Monday, you can put a little sunshine in their day by finding out how the weather works!
“Let’s Learn Together” with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins will begin on Monday.
To help Hawaii’s kids keep learning during their time away from campus, Emmy Award-winning meteorologist Jennifer Robbins is doing these lessons and experiments from her own home. And the videos will be posted on Hawaii News Now’s Facebook page, so your family can watch them at home together and dive into the world of meteorology.
Here’s what’s on the agenda this week...
- Monday’s Lesson & Experiment: Get your head in the clouds
- Tuesday: Keiki Weather Watchers & Kidcasters
- Wednesday’s Lesson & Experiment: Let it snow!
- Thursday: Keiki Weather Watchers & Kidcasters
- Friday: Let’s Read Together! (“The Rhino who Swallowed a Storm”)
Get ready to have some fun doing home experiments with the keiki that are easy to do!
Hawaii News Now is also looking for keiki weather watchers and kidcasters. You can have your keiki draw a weather picture, then take a video of him or her talking about the weather the drawing. We can’t wait to see it!
Submit short videos to: weather@hawaiinewsnow.com.
Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins (Auntie Jen Jen to the kiddos) is looking forward to sharing her passion with you!
Let’s Learn Together!
