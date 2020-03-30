Hawaii to get $1.2B in direct cash payments to residents as part of stimulus package

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will get an estimated $4 billion in coronavirus relief funding, which includes about $1.2 billion in cash payouts to residents, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Monday.
The funding is part of a massive, $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package.
“Billions of dollars in federal money is on the way,” said U.S. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, in a news release.
"This new funding will support state and local response efforts and help Hawaii families and businesses struggling to get by.”
Here’s a breakdown on the funding slated for Hawaii:
- $1.25 billion for state and county response efforts
- $1.14 billion (estimated) in unemployment assistance
- $1.24 billion (estimated) in direct cash payments to Hawaii residents
- $130 million (estimated) for food stamps
- $53 million to support local schools and colleges
- $11 million for community health centers in Hawaii
- $8 million in community development block grants
