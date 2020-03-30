Hawaii to get $1.2B in direct cash payments to residents as part of stimulus package

The Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in Washington, at sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster/AP)
By HNN Staff | March 30, 2020 at 11:12 AM HST - Updated March 30 at 11:12 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will get an estimated $4 billion in coronavirus relief funding, which includes about $1.2 billion in cash payouts to residents, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Monday.

The funding is part of a massive, $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package.

“Billions of dollars in federal money is on the way,” said U.S. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, in a news release.

"This new funding will support state and local response efforts and help Hawaii families and businesses struggling to get by.”

Here’s a breakdown on the funding slated for Hawaii:

  • $1.25 billion for state and county response efforts
  • $1.14 billion (estimated) in unemployment assistance
  • $1.24 billion (estimated) in direct cash payments to Hawaii residents
  • $130 million (estimated) for food stamps
  • $53 million to support local schools and colleges
  • $11 million for community health centers in Hawaii
  • $8 million in community development block grants

