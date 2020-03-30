FBI agents raid Waialae Iki home, search for explosives

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two dozen FBI agents raided a Waialae Iki home Sunday morning in search of explosives.
Neighbors said the agents used a robot to search the property before entering the home on Laukahi Street.
“This morning, members of the FBI executed a search warrant at a residence here," said FBI Special Agent Jason White.
“The investigation is ongoing. Our agents are on the scene and we’ll likely be here for much of the day today.”
Public records show that the home is owned by a couple, who are executives with private companies downtown. But sources said the subject of the investigation is the couple’s 20-year-old son.
According to neighbors, the man kept to himself and often work on odd contraptions late into the night. They said they saw what looked like propane tanks in the garage.
The FBI investigation has been going on for a while.
“For several weeks now, we’ve been seeing cars up there and down the street,"said neighbor Clea Saldania-Jelffs. “Sometimes we’d see guys surveying, walking around here, taking videos. It was very unsettling. I was born and raised in this neighborhood so I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s always quiet and peaceful."
We reached out to the homeowners, who did not return our calls. Charges are likely pending.
