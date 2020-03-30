Entrepreneurs launch website to collect data, provide info on coronvirus in Hawaii

“those resources literally are just a database full of materials that the public can now have access to, for whatever situation they’re in,” said Koloamatangi. “Whether it be you’re out of a job, you’re worried you’re going to be out of a job. Whether it be you’re taking care of somebody that’s sick. Or you’re currently in quarantine. We’re just providing you with a bunch of materials that are available to the public, but organized in a way where you feel more secure in the sense that ‘I have access to this information, immediate access to this information.”