Entrepreneurs launch website to collect data, provide info on coronvirus in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of entrepreneurs with Hawaii ties is launching a new website to provide information to the public -- and to gather data on the spread of COVID-19 in the islands.
The “Hawaii Towards Zero” website was developed by Traven Watase, Rose Wong, Denise Sangalang and Leo Koloamatangi. Their site will include links ranging from local businesses to health advice and financial tips for those affected by the coronavirus.
Koloamatangi also said they want Hawaii residents to register so they can log in their symptoms, locations and risk factors, which will be stored in a secure database and confidentially shared with those tracking and treating those with the virus.
“Initially we just built out an entire platform revolved around being able to log in your symptoms, connect that to our healthcare partners and possibly the government in order for them to have access to where are our most high-risk areas and most relevant areas where COVID-19 is,” said Koloamantangi.
As it becomes more established and collects data, the website will also have a live tracker of the coronavirus as it makes its way through Hawaii, according to Koloamantangi.
The website will also provide information to users in an online resource center.
“those resources literally are just a database full of materials that the public can now have access to, for whatever situation they’re in,” said Koloamatangi. “Whether it be you’re out of a job, you’re worried you’re going to be out of a job. Whether it be you’re taking care of somebody that’s sick. Or you’re currently in quarantine. We’re just providing you with a bunch of materials that are available to the public, but organized in a way where you feel more secure in the sense that ‘I have access to this information, immediate access to this information.”
He also wants Hawaii Towards Zero to make it easier to respond when a user needs immediate medical attention.
“This is a very secure platform, where the only, the only purpose of us collecting any of your information is in the case that your health status changes and you’re in critical condition and need medical attention right away, we know where you are, we know how to get a hold of you.”
Koloamatangi said the ultimate goal of the site is in its name -- and that it will be shut down when the pandemic is over and there are no cases in Hawaii.
The “Hawaii Towards Zero” website can be accessed by clicking here.
