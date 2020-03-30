Crash on Waialua Beach Rd. leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in critical condition tonight after crashing his motorcycle in Waialua.
The crash happened in the westbound lane of Waialua Beach Road around 5 Sunday evening.
Honolulu Police say the 65-year-old man apparently lost control of his motorcycle and struck the pavement. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
According to police, the man was not wearing a helmet. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he is in critical condition.
Investigators closed Waialua Beach Road in both directions between Oliana Street and Haleiwa Road while they investigated the crash. They reopened the road around 7 p.m.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
