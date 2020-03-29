Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Travelers arriving in Hawaii are finding a new requirement that they hole up in hotel rooms or their homes for 14 days to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Most tourists are staying away from the islands. They got the message not to come after Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced the new quarantine order over the weekend. Many of those collecting bags at the Honolulu airport are Hawaii residents returning home. More than 100 people in Hawaii have tested positive for COVID-19. Most had traveled out-of-state or been exposed to people who had. Seven had to be hospitalized.