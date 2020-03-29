Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

TARO PATCH DESTROYED
Kauai police seek man accused of destroying taro patch
WAINIHA, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii say an unidentified man took a backhoe to a taro patch in northern Kauai, damaging a local food supply and attached water line affecting water service in the region. The Garden Island reported that the Kauai Police Department has yet to find the man accused of property damage in Wainiha this week. Police say no citations or arrests have been made yet. Water service has since been restored to affected residents. Property manager Kaimi Hermosura says some of the sweet potatoes, coconuts and bananas on the land were also destroyed. Hermosura says members of the community often harvest from the land.
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC SERVICES
Hawaiian Electric to extend service suspensions to mid-May
HONOLULU (AP) — A utility company in Hawaii has adjusted its operations and some of its services to potentially reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The Hawaiian Electric Company announced plans to extend the suspension of service disconnections for customers from April 17 to May 17. Company officials say adjusted operations include postponing less urgent maintenance work and closing walk-in customer payment centers at least through April. Other services such as meter readers are expected to be reduced. None of the changes will interrupt electric service to customers. Officials say customers who are having difficulty paying their bills are encouraged to contact customer service to make arrangements.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Tourism-dependent Hawaii hit by unemployment during pandemic
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is seeing unemployment claims soar during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the U.S. Employment and Training Administration, applications for temporary unemployment assistance in Hawaii increased during the week ending on March 21 as the U.S. economy bears the weight of growing fears around COVID-19. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says that for just this week through Wednesday, over 67,000 initial claims were filed. That's nearly 11% of Hawaii's eligible pool of workers. So far, 106 people statewide have tested positive for coronavirus.
HAWAII-MENTAL HEALTH REFORMS
Virus clouds prospects for Hawaii's mental health reforms
HONOLULU (AP) — Among the business Hawaii lawmakers left unfinished when they abruptly suspended the Legislature to help slow the spread of the coronavirus were proposals to improve psychiatric care for the state's mentally ill. The reforms come as Hawaii tries to shift toward more assertively nudging, or even forcing, people to get care when medical professionals and judges determine it’s necessary. The head of Hawaii's behavioral health division hopes the state will address the virus and mental health care in tandem because helping the mentally ill is also a way to help limit the pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-TELESCOPE
Hawaii telescope protesters leave camp due to virus concerns
HONOLULU (AP) — Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Hawaii's Big Island have left their camp because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the move came after more than eight months of nonviolent protests at the base of the Mauna Kea Access Road. Protest leader Andre Perez says the large tents erected last year as a warehouse, kitchen and instructional area were removed and protest supporters were asked to leave. Protesters posted videos on social media saying medical professionals advised them to stay at home until the coronavirus threat passes.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-QUARANTINE
Travelers landing in Hawaii find tough quarantine rules
HONOLULU (AP) — Travelers arriving in Hawaii are finding a new requirement that they hole up in hotel rooms or their homes for 14 days to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Most tourists are staying away from the islands. They got the message not to come after Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced the new quarantine order over the weekend. Many of those collecting bags at the Honolulu airport are Hawaii residents returning home. More than 100 people in Hawaii have tested positive for COVID-19. Most had traveled out-of-state or been exposed to people who had. Seven had to be hospitalized.