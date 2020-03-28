Forecast: Flash flood watch posted for Kauai and Oahu

Instability associated with the upper low will increase heavy rainfall and thunderstorm potential over the next couple of days. The greatest threat will remain over Kauai and Oahu today and tonight, but locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible across Maui County and the Big Island as well. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through 6 AM Sunday, where the flash flood threat is the greatest.