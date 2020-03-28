Forecast: Flash flood watch posted for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching upper low will trigger heavy rainfall across portions of the main Hawaiian Islands through the weekend. Trade winds will focus showers over windward and mauka areas, with heavy showers and thunderstorms possible leeward mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.
Instability associated with the upper low will increase heavy rainfall and thunderstorm potential over the next couple of days. The greatest threat will remain over Kauai and Oahu today and tonight, but locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible across Maui County and the Big Island as well. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through 6 AM Sunday, where the flash flood threat is the greatest.
A brief return to a trade wind pattern is expected early next week, followed by a land and sea breeze pattern Wednesday and Thursday. Another switch to trade wind weather is then possible by the end of the week.
A High Surf Advisory for east facing shores posted through today will also likely be extended through the weekend. No other significant swells are expected, with a small WNW swell expected Tuesday through Thursday, and small S to SE swells through the period.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.