Flash flood warning posted for Oahu as rain comes down on windward side

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Oahu Sunday morning.
The warning was issued just before 10:30 a.m. and was slated to last until 1:15 p.m.
Radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau Mountains and the windward side. Around 10:15 a.m., gages in Waikane and Waiahole streams indicated rapid rises in water levels, the NWS said.
Flooding of Kamehameha Highway in windward Oahu is expected near Waikane and Waiahole streams.
Other areas that could see flooding conditions include Ahuimanu, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park and Heeia.
A flash flood warning means flooding is imminent or occurring. Those in low lying areas should seek higher ground.
This story will be updated.
