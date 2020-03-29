Despite statewide restriction on mass gatherings, some large groups continue to meet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some people — both tourists and local — aren’t obeying the statewide order to avoid mass gatherings. And they’re not hiding it either.
In Waikiki last night, police broke up a group of at least sixteen people — mostly tourists — drinking and socializing in close quarters on the rooftop of a hostel on Cartwright Road. A neighbor who filed a noise complaint said the parties were a regular occurrence.
In Waianae today, dozens — if not hundreds — met at a property on Paakea Road, despite repeated complaints by neighbors.
“That’s so irresponsible. It’s putting our community at risk," said Dr. Scott Miscovich, a member of the Lt. Governor’s COVID-19 task force.
“They need to be shutdown.”
The Waikiki hostel’s management said most of the guests arrived on the island before the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine went into effect.
“Guests are not allowed to congregate," the hostel’s management said.
"We do have signs informing guests to follow social distancing, however on this occasion we were unable to fully enforce this due to the short staffing.”
Tourists aren’t the only ones being accused of violating Hawaii’s mass gathering restrictions. Neighbors and lawmakers said the gatherings at the Waianae home occur regularly.
“We know there’s some questionable activity that’s going on. The community knows that there’s some kind of so-called chicken fighting, gambling and all that kind of stuff," said Ewa Beach Sen. Kurt Fevella.
But Fevella said he’s more worried about the mass gathering itself than the alleged illegal activity.
“They should stop it and take this thing real seriously. This virus thing is not a game," he said.
