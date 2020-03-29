Costco changes business hours amid coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Costco announced Saturday it will be changing its weekday business hours nationwide in light of the coronavirus.
The retail giant said all of its U.S. locations will close at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. That’s two hours earlier than warehouses usually close. Stores will continue to open at their regular times. Weekend hours will not change.
Costco gas stations will be shutting down at 7 p.m. everyday.
The changes go into effect Monday, March 30. There’s no word on when store hours will go back to normal.
Costco also has special store hours for the elderly, or those with physical impairments. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, warehouses will open from 8 to 9 a.m. for members above 60 years old and those with physical disabilities.
During those special hours, the pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will not.
