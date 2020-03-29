Assistance available for homeowners, renters hit with financial hardship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz continues to outline resources available for struggling residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
His office released an online guide for homeowners and renters who may be struggling to make payments due to a loss of income.
Assistance includes a delay in payments for homeowners with a federally-backed mortgage. There’s also a moratorium on evictions for most renters until July.
“Lots of Hawai‘i residents are struggling to make their mortgage or their rent, and these programs can help tens of thousands of people who need it,” said Sen. Schatz. “Please call either your mortgage servicer, your landlord, or a housing counselor to see if you are eligible for either forbearance or protections against being evicted.”
Schatz adds that more than 60 percent of all mortgages in Hawai‘i and across the country are backed by the federal government.
His guide for homeowners and renters comes a day after his office released a guide for struggling small businesses who were forced to close or cut staff.
