Some fierce fun, a Hawaii-native lifts spirits with online dance parties

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - People all around the world are looking for ways to keep themselves busy while they follow “stay-at-home” orders.
Hawaii-born dancer and social media star Mark Kanemura is here to help with virtual dance parties.
“It’s such a tough time that it’s so nice to just let loose and be silly and have fun,” said professional dancer Mark Kanemura.
“Even if it’s just from home. And you know, there’s something just safe about doing it in your home without anybody watching, which I love. Yeah, it’s been so cool," he added.
Kanemura was born on Oahu and moved to Los Angeles over 10 years ago. He spent 4 and a half years dancing with Lady Gaga and also wowed fans on the reality show “So You Think You Can Dance?"
Once COVID-19 started spreading, Kanemura’s dance gigs were postponed. He was stuck at home and decided to throw a daily dance party from his living room and invited his nearly 700,000 Instagram followers.
“There’s always fans involved,” Kanemura said. “There’s a lot of confetti — it’s all over the floor right now. These are my little cue cards that I use so that I know what I’m teaching and what movements I’m doing. I have my wig over here - one of my favorite wigs that I use, which is this rainbow wig over here,” he said as he showed off his collection of fun items to Hawaii News Now.
Kanemura is lifting spirits with all the right moves.
“Everybody dresses up every day which is awesome,” he said. “And it’s really neat because it’s literally anyone and everyone - we get babies and kids. And we get full-grown adults and grandpas and grandmas, and couples who are joining us, families who are joining us, so it’s just been amazing.”
You can be a part of the fun everyday at 11 a.m. Hawaii time. His Instagram can be found here.
