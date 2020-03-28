More showers for Hawaii Island and more isolated for the rest of us for Monday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - There is no longer a flash flood watch but sporadic showers continue plus the heaviest of the showers are now located over Hawaii Island after dumping nearly 10 inches on the Garden Isle. Light to moderate trade winds will continue for the next couple of days, delivering clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas. A bit of a drying trend tonight and Monday is expected to be short-lived, with windward showers likely increasing again on Tuesday and Wednesday. An approaching front will bring light winds Thursday and Friday, which will likely allow showers to develop over interior and upslope areas in the afternoons.