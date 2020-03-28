More showers for Hawaii Island and more isolated for the rest of us for Monday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - There is no longer a flash flood watch but sporadic showers continue plus the heaviest of the showers are now located over Hawaii Island after dumping nearly 10 inches on the Garden Isle. Light to moderate trade winds will continue for the next couple of days, delivering clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas. A bit of a drying trend tonight and Monday is expected to be short-lived, with windward showers likely increasing again on Tuesday and Wednesday. An approaching front will bring light winds Thursday and Friday, which will likely allow showers to develop over interior and upslope areas in the afternoons.
Let’s talk surf... Weakening trade winds will result in a gradual lowering of east shore surf this week. A small west northwest swell is expected to give surf a boost along north and west facing shores Tuesday through Thursday. Small south and southwest swells will continue to keep some surf in place through the week along south facing shores, with a slightly larger south southeast swell expected to boost surf heights a bit Wednesday night through Friday night.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
