2 more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites planned on Oahu this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are being made available this weekend.
Honolulu city officials announced two testing locations in Kakaako and Waipio.
On Saturday, the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex will open at 8 a.m. and stay open until 2 p.m., or until officials announced a cutoff point in the line.
The same routine will be put into play on Sunday at the Kakaako Waterfront Park.
The city is partnering with Premier Medical Group Hawaii to conduct the testing as the demand remains high in the community. They’re hoping to expand the number of people who get tested.
“This is how we are going to flatten the curve. We are going to aggressively follow up the results of those who are positive, aggressively talk to the contacts, aggressively isolate everyone,” said Dr. Scott Miscovich, who is leading the sites.
Those who show up for testing will screened for symptoms, and it is important to note that not everyone will get tested. For more information, you may call 808-304-8816 or 808-367-6020.
Miscovich has expressed desire to continue drive-thru testings through April.
Last weekend, more than 400 people were tested in Kakaako, though many of the more than 2,000 people were turned away for not fitting the criteria of those eligible for a test.
On Maui, drive thru testing will be available by appointment on Monday at the War Memorial Gym parking lot. County officials say 100 test kits are available.
Over on Hawaii Island, drive-thru testing is available weekdays at Hilo Medical Center, does require a physician’s order.
Kauai residents also need a doctor’s referral to participate in drive-up sample collection at Wilcox Health Center during the week.
