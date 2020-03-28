City to reduce city bus service as stay-at-home order remains in effect

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will reduce city bus service — moving to a typical “holiday schedule" — on weekdays starting Wednesday, the mayor announced Friday.
The change will take effect at 12:01 a.m.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said ridership on the bus has dropped 65% amid the statewide stay-at-home order and in the wake of tens of thousands of layoffs.
The city has deemed city bus service essential, but has urged passengers to practice social distancing. The state’s stay-at-home order continues through April 30.
Roger Morton, general manager of Oahu Transit Services, said the aim is to “right-size” the city’s bus schedule.
