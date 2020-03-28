Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Tourism-dependent Hawaii hit by unemployment during pandemic
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is seeing unemployment claims soar during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the U.S. Employment and Training Administration, applications for temporary unemployment assistance in Hawaii increased during the week ending on March 21 as the U.S. economy bears the weight of growing fears around COVID-19. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says that for just this week through Wednesday, over 67,000 initial claims were filed. That's nearly 11% of Hawaii's eligible pool of workers. So far, 106 people statewide have tested positive for coronavirus.
Virus clouds prospects for Hawaii's mental health reforms
HONOLULU (AP) — Among the business Hawaii lawmakers left unfinished when they abruptly suspended the Legislature to help slow the spread of the coronavirus were proposals to improve psychiatric care for the state's mentally ill. The reforms come as Hawaii tries to shift toward more assertively nudging, or even forcing, people to get care when medical professionals and judges determine it’s necessary. The head of Hawaii's behavioral health division hopes the state will address the virus and mental health care in tandem because helping the mentally ill is also a way to help limit the pandemic.
Hawaii telescope protesters leave camp due to virus concerns
HONOLULU (AP) — Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Hawaii's Big Island have left their camp because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the move came after more than eight months of nonviolent protests at the base of the Mauna Kea Access Road. Protest leader Andre Perez says the large tents erected last year as a warehouse, kitchen and instructional area were removed and protest supporters were asked to leave. Protesters posted videos on social media saying medical professionals advised them to stay at home until the coronavirus threat passes.
Travelers landing in Hawaii find tough quarantine rules
HONOLULU (AP) — Travelers arriving in Hawaii are finding a new requirement that they hole up in hotel rooms or their homes for 14 days to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Most tourists are staying away from the islands. They got the message not to come after Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced the new quarantine order over the weekend. Many of those collecting bags at the Honolulu airport are Hawaii residents returning home. More than 100 people in Hawaii have tested positive for COVID-19. Most had traveled out-of-state or been exposed to people who had. Seven had to be hospitalized.
Guam governor suspends public meeting rights due to virus
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The governor of Guam has temporarily suspended some parts of the Open Government Law in response to the coronavirus outbreak, including the public’s right to attend government meetings. The Pacific Daily News reported Democratic Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed the executive order to suspend open meeting rights through April 13. Leon Guerrero says Guam Attorney General Leevin Taitano Camacho recommended suspending sections of the Open Government Law. Boards and commissions will be required to keep minutes and provide meeting information. The governor says she is authorized to suspend government agency operating rules during a public health emergency.
Honolulu police arrest boyfriend in killing of woman, infant
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police have arrested a man identified as a victim's boyfriend in connection with the homicide of a 23-year-old woman and a 6-month-old boy. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported authorities arrested the 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths in an apartment near Ewa Town Center. The victims and the suspect were not immediately identified. A witness told police she visited to check on her friend and found the woman and an infant dead inside an apartment. A preliminary investigation indicated the woman suffered at least one stab wound. The type of injuries to the baby remains under investigation.