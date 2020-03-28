‘I’m still going to reach for that goal’: Olympic skateboarder Heimana Reynolds still eyes history in 2021 games

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Tokyo games were to be a historic year for skateboarding an surfing.
The two long time sports regarded as ‘extreme sports’ were set to make their Olympic debuts at the Tokyo games.
Hawaii skater Heimana Reynolds, was the lone representative from the islands to make the inaugural Team USA skate team.
“I had been looking forward to it for so long," said Reynolds from his home in California via Facetime. “It’s like life, something pops up in your way and you have to just keep rolling with it an try to stay as positive as you can."
The 21 year old has excelled on many of skateboarding’s biggest stages -- from the X Games to the World Championships, Heimana Reynolds has been considered one of the best in the world.
With the decision from the International Olympic Committee to postpone the games, his chance at representing his country and Hawaii in the Olympics has been derailed for the rest of this year.
However the local skater isn’t taking any time off or losing any focus.
“I’m not just going to sit at home and lay around," said Reynolds. "I’m going to wake-up every morning and I’m still going to workout, I’m still going to skate and I’m still going to keep my mind fresh with skating.”
Since most skate-parks around the country have closed amid the spread of COVID-19, Reynolds has been skateboarding at home.
The absence of competition and the normalcy of everyday life is something that has reinvigorated his love for the skating.
“It feels like I’m a kid again,” said Reynolds. “Although the goal got pushed back a little bit, its still the goal so I’m going to reach for that goal and try my best to get there."
