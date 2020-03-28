Here’s how you can get half off your takeout bill while supporting local restaurants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you want to help support local restaurants as they reduce to takeout only, there’s a new initiative that will help both eateries and customers alike.
#KeepHawaiiCooking is organized by the Central Pacific Bank Foundation.
They’re offering to split the bill when customers order food from participating restaurants.
It’s a simple process aimed at keeping local restaurants open through community support during these trying times.
There are dozens of participating restaurants on the list.
Customers who order will be asked to take photos of their food and post it on social media with special hashtags. In addition, to get reimbursed, customers will need to send in photos of their receipt and they will get reimbursed via a PayPal account.
The promotion began March 27, and will continue until $100,000 is given back to the community.
