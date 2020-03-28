Flash flood watch in effect for Kauai, Niihau, Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It could be a very wet start to the weekend for the western end of the state, with the threat of heavy rain and even thunderstorms thanks to an upper level disturbance moving in from the northwest.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for the islands of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through late Saturday night.
The disturbance is expected to come close to the Kauai end of the island chain Friday night, with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible through Saturday night.
Winds will be blowing from the east-southeast, which will focus the heaviest rainfall along windward slopes. Heavy rainfall could also affect urban areas along the south shore of Oahu.
A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable to produce life-threatening flash flooding. Be on the alert and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.
