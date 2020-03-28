Facility for homeless who test positive for coronavirus to open by April 1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state and city are working to set up a medical triage facility for homeless people who test positive for coronavirus.
Officials said they hope to have the facility operational by April 1.
The medical facility will be housed in a city-owned building on Kaaahi Street in Iwilei.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the facility will provide housing, food and hygiene facilities for up to 26 people who are experiencing symptoms, awaiting results or who test positive.
It will also offer urgent care services on a walk-in basis.
“We have an opportunity to flatten the curve in Hawaii,” Caldwell said. “It’s clear that the actions we take now will influence our long-term ability to protect people throughout our state.”
The facility will be staffed by doctors, nurses and others from the Hawaii Homeless Healthcare Hui.
The state Department of Health said it will assist with start-up costs and hired displaced hotel workers to provide service, security, housekeeping and maintenance services.
